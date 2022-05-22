IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Had Edge-of-the-Seat Thriller As RCB Posts New Video Moments After MI's Win | WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore made it to their first IPL playoffs in more than five years as they watched Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the penultimate league match of IPL 2022. The whole team was on cloud nine and the team made sure that they post a seven-minute-long video showing the ‘raw emotions’ of the whole squad moments after Delhi’s defeat. The win made sure that DC gets knocked out and RCB go through and seal the last spot which makes sure that they take on Lucknow Supergiants in the eliminator at Eden Gardens.

RCB were right on the edge of qualifications after they beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets, they were lagging behind due to their negative net run rate which got accumulated after some heavy losses. For instance, they lost to SRH by 67 runs and then to Punjab Kings by 54 runs. In the end, they had to depend on MI to help them sail through. They did.

Already out of contention, MI played partypoopers as they first restricted DC to 159 for 7 with Jasprit Bumrah snapping three wickets and then returned to overhaul the target in 19.1 overs to knock the 2020 finalists out of the tournament. While Ishan Kishan (48) and Dewald Brevis (37) kept MI in the hunt, it was Tim David’s 11-ball 34-run cameo that brought the five-time champions back into the chase.

Moments after the match, RCB’s team account posted videos and pictures of their raw celebrations with ex-skipper Virat Kohli taking the lead.

“RCB qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive year. We bring to you raw emotions, absolute joy and post-match celebrations, as the team watched #MIvDC. This is how much it meant to the boys last night,” tweeted RCB which shows exclusive footage of team having a blast moments after MI’s win.

Earlier Kohli and Faf du Plessis had revealed that they would root for MI with Kohli even saying that ‘fans might see us in stadium.’

