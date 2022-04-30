IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Returns to Form With a Gritty Half-Century Against Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli returned to the form with a gritty half-century against Gujarat Titans on Saturday at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Kohli completed his first fifty of the season in 45 balls as he regained his form after a string of low scores in the past few matches. The former RCB captain once again opened the innings for his team after Faf du Plessis elected to bat first.

The 33-year-old was going through a lean patch with scores of 9,0,0 and 12 in the last four matches. It was a big relief for the former India captain to reach the 50-run mark after missing out on that a couple of times this season. He celebrated his fifty with a silent glance up at the sky.

He started his innings with a positive approach as he smashed Mohammed Shami for a couple of boundaries in the first over. However, RCB lost their skipper Faf du Plessis on duck in the second over which slowed down Kohli a bit. He shared a crucial 99-run stand with young Rajat Patidar to stabilize the RCB innings. Patidar played the role of aggressor in the solid stand while Kohli stamped his authority at regular intervals while playing the anchor role. Kohli was dismissed by Mohammed Shami on 58.

Patidar also hit his maiden IPL fifty in 29 balls which released a lot of pressure from Kohli as he got the time to get settled in the middle.

It was Kohli’s first half-century in 15 IPL innings as he smashed 6 fours and a six while reaching the 50-run mark.

The former cricketers on Twitter were delighted to see Kohli get back to form.

He is the letting the ball come to him. Simple things sometimes works for you. #ViratKohli so far so good— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against table-toppers Gujarat Titans. Du Plessis broke the trend of winning the toss and electing to bowl first due to the hot temperature in Mumbai today as he wanted his fielders and bowlers to have some advantage of it.

After losing back-to-back matches, RCB decided to make a change from their last match as Suyash Prabhudesai missed out after an underwhelming show with the bat and Mahipal Lomror got a chance to make his debut for his new franchise.

