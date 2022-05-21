IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Sanjay Bangar & Entire RCB Squad Watch MI vs DC Match Together, Franchise Shares Photo

Will Royal Challengers Bangalore make it to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022? The answer to this question will be found after the conclusion of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals encounter at Wankhede Stadium. If DC win, Bangalore would be knocked out of the season and vice versa. The Faf du Plessis-led side is currently placed fourth on the table and ended the league phase with an 8-wicket win against Gujarat Titans.

As MI and DC squared off against each other in Mumbai, all the RCB team members watched the game together. The franchise shared a picture on their official Instagram handle where the whole squad could be seen monitoring the game.

Head coach Sanjay Bangar could be seen sitting at the centre while former captain Virat Kohli is on the extreme left of the picture as the entire squad enjoys the game.

“Moment of the day. #IYKYK (If you know, you know,” RCB captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@royalchallengersbangalore)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@royalchallengersbangalore)

DC cannot afford to lose this game as a defeat would lead them out of the playoff race, letting RCB participate in the eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Delhi Capitals are currently placed fifth on the table with 14 points and a win will help them knock out RCB with a superior net run rate.

Earlier, MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. The five-time champions have made a couple of changes to their line-up; Hrithik Shokeen has come back in place of injured Sanjay Yadav. Dewald Brevis is also back into the mix and replaced Tristan Stubbs.

“We are going to bowl first. Good track. Wanted to have a score in front of us. Crucial for us that we restrict them and then bat freely. We were inconsistent throughout the season. The talk in the group is that we need to come together. There will be a few eyes on us, so we got to come up with the best. We have tried a few things in the last few games keeping an eye on the future. We want to finish on a high,” said Rohit after winning the toss.

DC, on the other hand, have also made a crucial change to their playing XI. Prithvi Shaw was fit and returned to the side. He replaced Lalit Yadav in the line-up.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here