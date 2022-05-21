IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Says Taking Break 'Healthy Decision', Set to Discuss Issue With 'Rahul Bhai'

cricketWith Virat Kohli roaring back to form, fans can breath easy, for their superstar is back among runs. But what they don’t know is that the cricketer is battling extreme mental as well as physical fatigue. He is playing all three formats of the game, add the pressure of being captain of India and you get the sense of it. It’s not easy being Virat Kohli. Being watched all the time and then not being able to score runs. 2021 was particularly taxing where he stepped down from T20 as well as Test captaincy with ODI captaincy being taken away from him.

That’s why Head coach Ravi Shastri, who had seen him up close, has time and again said that the man needs a break. He even went onto say this: “I don’t care who you are, if your name is Bradman, if you’re in a bubble as well, your average will come down because you’re human.”

The pressure of performing consistently can get to the best in business. Then imagine being in a jail, read: bio-bubble, where you can’t move freely. Even Kohli concurred. “There’s one person precisely who has mentioned it which is Ravi bhai and that’s because he has seen from close quarters over the last six-seven years the reality of the situation that I have been in. The amount of cricket that I have played and the ups and downs and the toll that it takes on you to play three formats of the game plus the IPL for 10-11 years non-stop with the seven years of captaincy in between,” he told Star Sports in an interview.

Kohli added: “So to take a break and when to take a break is obviously something that I need to take a call on, but it is only a healthy decision for anyone to take some time off and just rejuvenate yourself mentally and physically.

“It’s only a matter of creating a balance and finding that balance which is right for you as an individual moving forward and I will definitely discuss this with all the people involved – Rahul bhai, the Indian team management – everyone to chart out whatever is best for myself and for the team definitely.”

Kohli scored 73 off 54 balls against Gujarat Titans, his overall run tally this season has been ordinary where he scored 309 runs in 14 innings with a lowly avg of 24. If Kohli doesn’t take a break, he will have a lot on his plate with the team playing a five-match T20Is series against South Africa which will be followed by England tour.

