IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Will Root for Mumbai Indians, Says 'Might See Us in Stadium'

Royal Challengers Bangalore might have defeated Gujarat Titans. But their playoff chances remain slim as they now depend on Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals clash. A win for Delhi Capitals will mean curtains for RCB who beat GT by 8 wickets, riding on a half-century from ex-skipper Virat Kohli who scored 73 runs. Kohli knows which team he will be supporting.

Speaking to Faf du Plessis, his skipper, Kohli joked that he will be supporting Mumbai and fans might see him in the stands.

“Trying to put our feet up and chill out for 2 days and support Mumbai. We have 2 more supporters for Mumbai, not just 2 but I think 25 more supporters,” Kohli said in an interview for the IPL. “You might see us in the stadium as well,” he added while du Plessis already began the “Mumbai, Mumbai” chants.

Delhi Capitals have 14 points to their name and a win will make matters complicated for RCB who will be eliminated thanks to their poor run rate.

Kohli (73 off 54) and captain Fa du Plessis (44 off 38) shared a match-winning 115-run opening stand before Glenn Maxwell (40 not out off 18) went ballistic to ensure the team got home in 18.4 overs against Gujarat.

By virtue of this win, RCB moved to fourth place in the standings with 16 points but will have to wait for the Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians game on Saturday to know their fate. A loss for Delhi would ensure RCB a play-off berth.

“It was an important game. I was disappointed that I haven’t done much for my team and that is what bothers me, not the stats. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact for the team. Puts us in a good position,” Kohli said after the match.

“There are expectations because of the performances that you have put in. You need to keep the perspective right. You can forget the process in order to live up to the expectations,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony after being named player-of-the-match.

Kohli said he had batted for one-and-a-half hours at the nets on Wednesday in his bid to find his mojo back.

“I have worked really hard. I batted 90 minutes in the nets yesterday. I came in very free and relaxed.”

