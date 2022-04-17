IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Waves to Anushka Sharma After Stunning Catch of Rishabh Pant | WATCH

Virat Kohli is an excellent fielder and this essential fact about India’s modern-day great came to light once again as he plucked a superb catch out of thin air against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. He dismissed Rishabh Pant with that beauty and soon after gestured to Anushka who seemed to have enjoyed this one.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Virat plucks a mango out of thin air @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/mL4aCk0uwh— HARDER‍♂️ (@TArak_KOhli) April 16, 2022

Attacking half-centuries by seasoned batters Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a challenging 189/5 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 27 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Advertisement

Karthik launched a ferocious counter-attack and shared a 97-run partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed (32 not out off 21 balls) for the unfinished sixth wicket partnership after Maxwell had rescued RCB from a precarious 40/3 after they were asked to bat first by Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant after winning the toss.

Meanwhile Kohli stepped down from the position of RCB skipper recently which marked a new chapter in his IPL career. However, he is yet to get a good knock in the tournament so far. He has got a couple of forties, but couldn’t score a fifty. Even against DC, Kohli looked good only to find himself short of crease.

A number of former cricketers have said that Kohli is out of form including Sanjay Manjrekar who said he is judging Kohli by the length of sixes he hits.

“Virat Kohli did score some runs but when I see him, I focus on how far his sixes go – near the boundary, in the stands or the second tier. He’s still only just clearing the boundary ropes and this is what I have often said in the past year – Virat Kohli’s power game has diminished a bit. Five-six years ago he used to hit big sixes. I will focus on that and not him hitting 50 or 60 runs. Once his power game gets better then I’ll say Virat Kohli has arrived in T20 cricket”, said Manjrekar while speaking to ESPNcricinfo.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here