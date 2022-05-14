IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's Reaction After Being Dismissed Leaves Fans Shattered | WATCH

Nothing is going right for Virat Kohli at the moment. After yet another ‘start’ against Punjab Kings on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium, Kohli lost his wicket in one of the most bizzare manners, getting out for 20 off 14 balls. Kohli, who is going through a slump, lost his cool as he was seen gesturing to the heavens with his hands pointing upwards. He was seemed to be saying: “What else do you want me to do.” Fans soon got hold of the video and made it trend with some of his ardent followers heartbroken.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Kohli started off well against Punjab who had set them a target of 209. He hit two crisp boundaries off Arshdeep Singh in the second over the RCB chase. He then hit a six-off left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar and in process also became the first cricketer to reach 6500 runs in the Indian Premier League.

However, Kagiso Rabada got the ball and then managed to dismiss the batter in most bizarre way. Kohli was looking to flick the ball, but the ball hit his thigh pads and went straight into the air after which it was caught. Mayank Agarwal soon reviewed it, and replays confirmed that the ball had kissed his bat before hitting his thigh pads. Here’s how Kohli reacted.

Have never seen him like this @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/edmH6T1feo— Sweta Sharma (@SwetaSharma22) May 13, 2022

Some of his fans were left heartbroken after watching this clip.

It’s like bad form is in a committed relationship with Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/Zpy0pUh8Kn— AIl India Memes (@allindiamemes) May 13, 2022

Virat Kohli - The Greatest unlucky cricketer of all time. Retweet if you agree! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/MlfiIN0Wfl— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaadal_Vohra) May 13, 2022

Kohli has so far scored for 236 runs in in 12 matches at an average of 19. Even in last game against SRH, he was out for a first-ball duck. That was his third golden duck this season.

Blazing half-centuries by Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29 balls) and Liam Livingstone (70 off 42 balls) followed by a clinical bowling performance helped Punjab Kings thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs in Match 60 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

Bairstow started the early carnage on a freaky Friday against Royal Challengers Bangalore, completing his half-century in 21 deliveries, after RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first. Livingstone took up the scoring mantle later, hitting a 42-ball 70 as he held the innings together to help Punjab Kings post 209/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, Royal Challengers Bangalore tried to match their scoring rate initially but lost wickets at regular intervals as their chase derailed against some disciplined bowling by the Punjab Kings bowlers, especially Kagiso Rabada (3/21), Rishi Dhawan (2/36) and Rahul Chahar (2/37).

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here