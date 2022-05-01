IPL 2022: Virender Sehwag Backs Captain MS Dhoni to Change Fortunes of CSK

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has backed Mahendra Singh Dhoni to change the fortunes of Chennai Super Kings after returning as their captain. Sehwag played a lot of cricket alongside Dhoni and was his deputy during India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumph. The veteran India opener talked about how Dhoni turned the tables after taking the charge of the Indian team and went on to win historic series and ICC events.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said, “I have been with that man since 2005 and I have seen Indian cricket change under him. We used to lose the games we had under control and under his captaincy, we won games in which we were on the brink of losing. We had never thought that we’ll travel to Australia and beat them 2-0 in two finals of the triangular tournament [Commonwealth Bank Series] and we won that in 2008. Especially, after we were beaten in the Test series.

“After that we won several ICC knockouts, home series under him, the ones which we used to lose before but they turned into victories. So keeping that in mind, I am saying that it can happen [CSK winning 6 games in a row]," Sehwag further added.

Dhoni, on Saturday, was re-appointed as Chennai Super Kings skipper after Ravindra Jadeja decided to relinquish the position to focus on his own game.

Chennai Super Kings are currently placed at the ninth spot on the points table with just two wins out of 8 matches. Things didn’t work out well for Jadeja after becoming the captain as it has affected his own game. He has scored just 112 runs in 8 matches as the finishing instinct has been missing from his batting this season. While with the ball he has picked just 5 wickets so far.

“Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK,” the franchise said in a statement.

“MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game,” it added.

