IPL 2022: VVS Laxman's Cheeky Instagram Post After Meeting 'The Wall'

It’s not every day that two greats of Indian cricket VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid meet up over cricket. That’s exactly what happened as the duo, who pulled off a miracle at Eden Gardens 21 years ago, met during RCB vs PBKS clash at the Brabourne stadium and Laxman used this opportunity to share a picture where he can be seen talking to each other. He rightly captioned it ‘talking to a wall’ which was humorous, to say the least.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

While Dravid was the head coach at NCA, Bengaluru, VVS Laxman was an IPL coach himself at Sunrisers Hyderabad. Later last year, Dravid was named India’s coach, and Laxman was moved to NCA to fill the vacancy. “It’s like I am talking to a wall! ?? Thanks for the lovely pic Samridhi Thapliyal." Laxman captioned the photo on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VVS Laxman (@vvslaxman281)

It seems like yesterday when the duo batted a whole day to help India win one of the most memorable games in history. India were down and out against the mighty Aussies at Eden Gardens and were trying to save a follow-on when Dravid was joined by Laxman in the middle. Laxman and Dravid, put together a massive 376-run partnership after being followed on by Australia to take India to a huge second innings total of 657 runs. Laxman was the man of the match of that game after scoring 281 runs in the second innings of the game. Dravid ably partnered him by scoring 180 runs and saw off a total of 353 deliveries.

Today the duo is going strong as they continue to serve Indian cricket one being the NCA director and the other being Indian team’s coach. Meanwhile on April 29, Dravid reached NCA where he interacted with youngsters. Dravid, who has previously worked with budding cricketers as India U-19 coach and then as the NCA chief, shared his words of wisdom with the players, who are having the camp for around ten days under the guidance of VVS Laxman, Head Cricket NCA and world-renowned coaches.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here