IPL 2022: Wanindu Hasaranga Imitates Football Star Neymar’s Celebration After Removing Mayank Agarwal

Cricket lovers have already witnessed some quality cricket in the first three matches of IPL 2022. We got to see some thrilling matches, and a bunch of terrific performances. Players have also started to show off their unique celebrations after picking up a wicket. If Dwayne Bravo of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) unveiled his celebration in the opening game, Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) imitated Football star Neymar’s celebration during the team’s match against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

RCB locked horns with the Punjab Kings in the third game of the season. The Faf du Plessis-led side posted more than 200 runs, and they would’ve hoped to strike early with the ball. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen and the PBKS openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal got off to a flying start.

After RCB conceded 71 runs without getting any success in seven overs, the skipper brought in Hasaranga into the attack and the leg spinner did not disappoint. Bowling a short skiddy delivery first up, which Mayank pulled without keeping it down, it landed into the hands of Shahbaz Ahmed at square leg who took a good low catch. As soon as Shahbaz completed the catch, Hasaranga unfurled his Neymar-inspired celebration.

Earlier when RCB was put to bat, Du Plessis and Virat Kohli led the squad from the front. The cricketers smashed the PBKS bowlers to all parts of the stadium. While Du Plessis scored 88 runs off 57 deliveries with three fours and a massive seven sixes, Kohli remained unbeaten at 41. RCB had pinned a total of 205 runs after losing only two wickets. They managed to score the season’s first 200+ total in their 20 overs. PBKS managed to chase the target in 19 overs at the loss of five wickets.

