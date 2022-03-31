IPL 2022: Wanindu Hasaranga Opens Up on His Unique Wicket Celebration

Sri Lanka cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga’s spectacular bowling performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made some loud noises at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. On Wednesday night, he made a massive contribution in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 3-wicket win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match no. 6.

Hasaranga registered the magical figures of 4 for 20 in his 4-over spell; his best-ever in the shortest format of the game. He bagged the Player of the Match award for his heroics but one thing that became the talking point was his wicket celebration, which resembled to that of Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr.

Speaking at the most-match show, the Lankan spinner said that he has been inspired from Brazil football star Neymar Jr.

“My favourite footballer is Neymar and that is his celebration which I do,” Hasaranga said.

“Crucial situation, I got only four and got out. I am really happy. When I go play, I don’t take any pressure. That’s why I feel I got success,” Hasaranga told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer lavished praise on Hasaranga’s spell of 4/20.

“He (Wanindu Hasaranga) bowled really well, he got off to a good start after getting my wicket. I was able to read him pretty well at the start. We had decided that we’ll play him as an off-spinner but unfortunately he bowled really good lines and lengths. He’s also very experienced and he was getting some help on this wicket. Congratulations to him,” he added.

After bowling out Kolkata for just 128, Bangalore lost their first three batters in power-play. But critical knocks from Sherfane Rutherford (28), David Willey (18), Shahbaz Ahmed (27), Dinesh Karthik (14 not out) and Harshal Patel (10 not out) took RCB home with four balls remaining.

