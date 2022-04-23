IPL 2022: Wankhede Crowd Does it Again: Chants 'Cheater Cheater' After No Ball Fiasco

The Wankhede crowd can be polarizing! It never backs away from confronting players. Remember it once booed Virat Kohli in an IPL match in 2013. It booed Yuvraj Singh in 2008 and now it just chanted “cheater cheater” in an apparent reference to whom is not yet known. But videos are going viral where the crowd can be seen chanting the c word as they were left disappointed over the no ball issue.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

It all began in the final over of the innings and to be precise: the third ball—which was a full toss. The ball was hit for a six, but with 18 needed of 3 balls, DC players started protesting, demanding that the ball be given a no ball. With umpire Nitin Menon not budging, Rishabh Pant lost his cool and even asked his players to walk off the field. Kuldeep, who was at the non-striker’s end, gestured to the umpires demanding that the last delivery be checked for a possible no-ball on height. Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too. The umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Pant then gestured Powell and Kuldeep to come out though assistant coach Shane Watson tried to reason him out. Another DC coaching staff member Praveen Amre went into the playing arena but was told to go back by the umpires. The match though resumed after a long delay and DC lost by 15 runs.

In the end, the distraction proved costly as Delhi Capitals managed to score just two runs on the final three balls with the last ball saw a wicket. In the end even Shane Watson, Delhi Capitals assistant coach, had to admit that what transpired in the final over was disappointing. “It seems that way in the way the game panned out in the last couple of balls.

There’s no question that when there’s a big stoppage of play like that, it changes the momentum. It gave Obed McCoy a little bit of time to regroup as well. In the end the way the game panned out, that stoppage did play into RajasthanRoyals’ hands. It was an unfortunate stoppage,” said Watson.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here