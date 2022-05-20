IPL 2022: 'Was Disappointed That I Haven't Done Enough For my Team': Virat Kohli After Match-Winning Knock vs GT

Virat Kohli admitted that it was bothering him to not do enough for his team in the ongoing season and it motivated him to play a match-winning knock of 73 runs against Gujarat Titans in a do or die contest to keep Royal Challengers Bangalore’s playoff hopes alive. Before the Thursday contest, Kohli scored 236 runs in 13 innings but he brought out his best version against Gujarat to slam 73 runs off 54 balls to set up RCB’s successful chase.

The former RCB skipper said that it was a crucial game and he was elated to put the team in a good position with his knock.

“I can keep going. It was an important game. I was disappointed that I haven’t done much for my team and that is what bothers me, not the stats. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact for the team. Puts us in a good position,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

“There are expectations because of the performances that you have put in. You need to keep the perspective right. You can forget the process in order to live up to the expectations.”

The batting maestro revealed that he batted in nets for 90 minutes a day before the Gujarat Titans clash where he batted fluently which boosted his confidence and cleared his head before entering the contest.

“I have worked really hard. I batted 90 minutes in the nets yesterday. I came in very free and relaxed. It is in that spur of the moment why is it happening to me,” Kohli said.

The 33-year-old further recalled the 2018 tour of England when he was dropped early in the first innings of opening Test and he went on to score a sublime century to overcome his ghosts of the earlier 2014 tour.

“It goes back to 2018 in England when I was dropped on 21 and the juggernaut could have started again like it did on the 2014 tour. I won’t be standing here being ungrateful for all that I have achieved,” he added.

The batting maestro further said that the first shot that he hit over Mohammed Shami’s head boosted his confidence. He also thanked the fans for their support during his lean patch.

“With the very first shot of Shami, I felt I could hit lengths balls over the fielder’s head. I knew that tonight was the night when I could kick on. It has been wonderful that I have got so much support in this edition. I am forever grateful to all the love that I have never seen before,” he said.

