IPL 2022: 'Was Sitting in the Same Place, I Didn’t Move'-GT Batter Enjoyed Watching Miller, Rashid From Dugout

David Miller and Rashid Khan combined well as they helped Gujarat Titans propel to a thrilling win over Chennai Super Kings in Game 29 of IPL 2022. Both the players combined when the score was 48/4, but thanks to the duo, the team didn’t look back and managed to pull off a win which has now propelled them to the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Abhinav Manohar, who had impressed in his last two outings with the bat, had a bad day in the office. He walked in at 2/2 only to be dismissed at 18/3. A lot was expected from this young batter, but he failed to deceive, scoring 12 off 12 balls before he was caught off Mahesh Theekshana by Moeen Ali. Although he did enjoy his stay in the dugout after that as he saw an entertaining partnership between Miller and stand-in skipper Rashid Khan as the duo starred with some scintillating batting.

“Miller played a blinder, and so did Rashid. I was sitting in the same place, I didn’t move. It was a great team effort today. Lots of pressure for Rashid today, he bowled well. There is no pressure from the management, I just want to go out there and express myself, so I am enjoying myself,” he said after the match.

The big-hitting David Miller blazed away to a 51-ball 94 as Gujarat Titans pulled off an incredible come-from-behind three-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here on Sunday.

Leading the side in the absence of an injured Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan supported Miller with a 21-ball 40 as GT recovered from 16 for three, and then 48 for four, to seal one the greatest comebacks in the history of the league.

GT were set a target of 170.

Needing 48 in 18 balls after an excellent 17th over by Dwayne Bravo, Rashid, inspired by Miller’s monster sixes, hit Chris Jordan for three of his own maximums. GT collected 25 runs from the over to reduce the equation to a gettable 23 from 12 balls.

More drama awaited the seesawing battle as Bravo dismissed Rashid and Alzarri Joseph off successive balls in the penultimate over.

