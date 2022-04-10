IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer Points Out How Faf du Plessis' Absence is Hurting Chennai Super Kings in Ongoing Season

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels that defending champions Chennai Super Kings are missing the services of Faf du Plessis this season at the top of the batting order. Du Plessis, who was associated with Chennai for a long time was not retained by the defending champions as Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him in the auction for a whopping INR 7 crore.

CSK have not been able to open their account on the points table so far in four matches as they have failed to find the right balance this season. The Yellow Army is also going through a transitional phase with Ravindra Jadeja taking over the captaincy charge from veteran MS Dhoni.

Jaffer pointed out that CSK are missing a wicket-taking bowler in powerplay overs as they are without Deepak Chahar who is yet to attain full fitness.

In his absence, the Yellow Army is failing to take crucial wickets with the new ball. They lacked wicket-taking options as apart from Dwayne Bravo none of the other bowlers create much problems for the opposition batters.

“They miss a wicket-taker in the powerplay. Plus, Ruturaj and Uthappa not scoring. If one of your top four does not bat for 14 or 15 overs it’s going to be very hard,” Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo.

He further asserted how Du Plessis used to release pressure from the middle order to bat them freely and which is not happening this year.

“Du Plessis did a wonderful job with Gaikwad because of which their three, four and five could bat freely and that is not happening this year. That is why they are not able to put up the total they want to put and help their bowling defend their total,” said Jaffer.

On Saturday, in another below-par performance by the four-time IPL champions, CSK managed to put just 154 on the board, thanks mainly to a 35-ball 48 by Moeen Ali. But SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) notched their first win of the season with Abhishek Sharma (75) and Kane Williamson (32) doing bulk of the scoring in the run-chase.

