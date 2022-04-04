IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer Spots A Pattern in CSK Batter's Dismissals

After sealing the orange cap in 2021 edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League), Ruturaj Gaikwad looks down and out. In the first three games of this edition, he has accounted for just two runs in three innings. This is concerning for CSK fans who really wanted the batter to get going. Meanwhile, there has been a pattern, he just keeps edging those catches which is proving to be detrimental. Wasim Jaffer, who has seen him in domestic cricket, also highlighted this aspect.

“He does get out nicking. Even in first-class cricket, I have seen him get out behind the wickets. The pitches here (in Mumbai) are helping the fast bowlers. The ball is swinging and it’s not like Dubai, where the ball was on the shorter side. He’s a quality player, but he needs to find a way and come good for CSK to start winning again,” Jaffer said during an interaction on ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja continues to be on the losing side. Under his leadership, the Men in Yellow went onto lose three games on the trot. But he has exuded confidence that he and his team will comeback from this low phase despite it looking very difficult. He backed Gaikwad.

“We need to give him confidence as we all know he’s a very good player. I’m sure he will come good," said the captain during the post-match presentation ceremony. The Maharashtra batter accounted for 635 runs last year with one century and four half-centuries, playing a crucial role in CSK winning the title.

Punjab Kings rode on a superb bowling performance to beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs in their IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium here on Sunday. Punjab, after posting 180/8 in their 20 overs, rattled the four-time IPL winners with early wickets as debutant Vaibhav Arora claimed two while Kagiso Rabada, Odean Smith and Arshdeep Singh got a wicket apiece as CSK were reduced to 36/5 in the 8th over.

