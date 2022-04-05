IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer's Latest Meme Captures Yuzvendra Chahal-Virat Kohli Chemistry Perfectly

Wasim Jaffer can get really hilarious with his memes. Usually, he posts funny memes but shares an equally important message with some doze of laughter and comedy. Continuing on this trend, he has posted another meme that tells the story of Yuzvendra Chahal and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (RCB).

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Actually, he is referring to Chahal’s camaraderie with RCB and Virat Kohli. The 31-year-old stayed at RCB for a very long time and despite this, the management paid no heed and released him ahead of the IPL auctions. Even when Chahal’s name came up, RCB ignored him and went after Wanindu Hasaranga. Jaffer’s meme shares a perfect hypothetical situation ahead of RCB vs RR clash as Kohli is bound to back Hasaranga. If Jaffer is to be believed, then Chahal will have a close look at the duo ditto a jilted lover.

Earlier he praised Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Wanindu Hasaranga after the Sri Lankan spinner’s magical spell triggered a batting collapse with Kolkata Knight Riders being bowled out for a below-par total on Wednesday night in an IPL 2022 clash in Mumbai. Hasaranga bowled his full quota of four overs and finished with four wickets while conceding just 20 runs.

Advertisement

Hasaranga, who made his IPL debut last year for RCB was purchased by the franchise for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL mega auction last month in Bengaluru and he justified the price-tag with a potentially match-winning spell against a team high-on-confidence after beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings last week in their season opener.

KKR were bowled out for 128 in 18.5 overs with RCB putting up a vastly improved performance with the ball after losing to Punjab Kings in their first match of the season despite posting a total in excess of 200 runs.

RCB have a new captain in South Africa star Faf du Plessis, succeeding Virat Kohli who stepped down after the end of IPL 2021 season.

Chahal had earlier revealed how he was informed in advance by RCB that he won’t be retained but instead the franchise will bid on him at the auction.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here