IPL 2022: Way Rinku Singh is Maintaining Calm Even in Such Pressure Situations is Outstanding - Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer heaped huge praise on young Rinku Singh for maintaining his calm during the successful 153-run chase against Rajasthan Royals. 24-year-old Rinku played a quickfire 42 runs* off 23 balls to make things a bit easier for his side in the tricky chase. The young southpaw took the pressure off his senior teammate Nitish Rana (48*) during the unbeaten 66-run stand as KKR won the match by 7 wickets.

It was a crucial win for KKR as they have to win all of their remaining matches to keep the playoffs hopes alive.

KKR skipper Shreyas said it was a great start for the team in the powerplay when they managed to restrict RR in the powerplay and gave a huge credit for it to veteran Umesh Yadav.

“Right from the Powerplay, when the bowlers came in and conceded around 36 runs in the Powerplay and getting a wicket, that was the start we needed. [On Umesh Yadav] The way he’s bowling those hard lengths, he’s increased his pace definitely. It’s really tough to bat against him in the nets. He’s got a set of plans which is really hard to read. As a captain, you just have to give him the ball and he’s always up to execute things," Shreyas said at the post-match presentation.

The skipper further hailed veteran spinner Sunil Narine for his economical outing against Rajasthan. The Windies spinner gave just 19 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

“He’s a great asset for the team. Whenever I give him the ball, he’s ready to give me wickets. He turns out to be a very economical bowler at the same time. If he gets a wicket, he gets a big one," he added.

He reserved the biggest praise for Rinku and said that the southpaw is a great asset for the franchise while talking about his partnership with Rana.

“I was talking to my teammates in the dressing room and was like, the way he’s maintaining his calm even in such pressure situations playing his second or third game, it’s outstanding. Building that partnership with Nitish Rana in that situation, it’s something we have to praise about and he’s a great asset for the future in the franchise. The way he has given starts right from the first game, he doesn’t look like a newcomer in the team," he said.

However, Shreyas was critical of the failures of the opening pairs for KKR this season.

“We are looking for a great start. Every time I have to go in and build a partnership… I really love pressure but in every game, it really sweats out a lot of me," Shreyas said.

