IPL 2022: 'We Haven't Batted Well Enough in This Tournament': Rohit Sharma After MI's 8th Straight Defeat

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma admitted that irresponsible shots from the batters cost his team against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai suffered their eighth defeat on a trot this season as they are yet to open an account on the points table. Chasing a tricky target of 169, the five-time IPL champions kept losing wickets and were restricted to 132/8 in 20 overs.

Rohit said it was important to string partnerships in the middle but Mumbai failed miserably courtesy of poor shot selections.

“I thought we bowled pretty okay. It wasn’t easy. It was a good pitch to bat on. I thought that score should have been chased down, but we didn’t bat well enough. When you have a target like that, it is important to string partnerships. But some irresponsible shots in the middle, including mine. We didn’t get the momentum. They bowled really well,” the Mumbai Indians skipper said after the loss.

Rohit further said it has been a dismal show from their batting unit this season as they failed to find a batter who plays a long innings.

“We haven’t batted well enough in this tournament. Whoever plays in the middle needs to take that responsibility and go on to play long innings. Some of the opposition players have done that and that is what is hurting us. One guy needs to ensure that he bats as long as possible,” Rohit said.

The MI skipper further said the management wants to give the players a fair chance as they play different roles while representing the national team.

“Everyone has come into discussion given how our tournament has gone. We need to ensure that we have a settled team and give players in the middle a fair chance. Their roles are different when they play for their countries and here we expect something else from them.”

“We tried not making too many changes, and we have tried to play the best combination possible. But when you lose games, you always have such discussions. As far as I am concerned, I want to give people enough chances to prove themselves. The season hasn’t gone the way we would have wanted it to, but such things happen,” he added.

