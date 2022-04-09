IPL 2022: 'We Knew 151 Wasn't Going to be Enough'-Rohit Sharma

After losing another game on the trot, Mumbai Indians are staring down the hard path. And the skipper Rohit Sharma knows it well. Against RCB on Saturday, Mumbai managed just 151, despite having a solid batting line up in place. Skipper knew what went wrong.

“Definitely not a 150 pitch, Surya showed us if you bat sensibly, you can get more than what you got. Lot of credit to Surya at least to get us to 150, but we knew that it wasn’t going to be enough. We took our chances with the ball but they batted quite sensibly. Lot of areas actually (to address), we want some of our batters to bat as deep as possible. That is one thing we are looking at, if we get runs on the board, there’s something for the bowlers to do. In the last two games, we were not able to do that. Last game we got 160, this game we got 150-odd, on a pitch like that, it’s not enough,” said Rohit.

“Just the combination that we felt would be ideal on certain pitches and certain opposition. We wanted to strengthen our batting, unfortunately we had few overseas guys who were unavailable, so we wanted to get the best from whatever we had. Just got 26, I wanted to bat as long as possible, but unfortunately I got out at the wrong time. We were hitting that partnership, we just got off to a 50-run partnership, got out at the wrong time, that is something that’s hurting us a little bit,” he added.

A sublime 66 from wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in match 18 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium on Saturday.

After Suryakumar Yadav lifted Mumbai from 79/6 to 151/6, Bangalore chased down the target with nine balls remaining. Rawat was ably supported by Virat Kohli’s 48 as Mumbai endured misfields, dropped catches and overthrows to crash to their fourth loss of the tournament.

Bangalore had a sedate power-play, with 30 runs coming in for no loss. Rawat launching back-to-back sixes on both sides of the ‘v’ off Jaydev Unadkat were the only boundaries in the first six overs. Mumbai tried hard for wickets, which included bringing in two overs of Jasprit Bumrah. But they couldn’t take out either Rawat or a circumspect Faf du Plessis.

