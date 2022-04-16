IPL 2022: 'We Need to Keep Our Feet on the Ground And Stay Humble' - Lucknow Super Giants Skipper KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul said that his team should stay humble and keep learning after an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Rahul, who was going through a lean patch before the MI clash, scored his second IPL century against the five-time IPL champions to steer his team to their fourth win of the season. The win has helped Lucknow move to the second spot on the points table just behind Gujarat Titans.

Rahul scored 103 not out off 60 balls in his 100th IPL match and the LSG captain was delighted to play a special knock on a special day.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“It’s a special day (100th IPL match) and a special hundred. I wasn’t among the runs but the pitch was good and I made the most of it. Got a few boundaries away early, haven’t got the amount of runs that I’d have wanted, haven’t got the team to the kind of start that I wanted, wanted to cash in on this good pitch." Rahul said after the match.

Advertisement

The LSG skipper talked highly of his bowlers for their impressive show while defending a 200-run target against Mumbai on a batting-friendly track.

“Day games are a bit different, but dew does play a factor in the night games, it’s unpredictable as well. We have defended really well, the bowlers have really come to the game, that’s something we can take forward going ahead," he added.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Ton-up KL Rahul Leads LSG to 18-run Win, MI Almost Out of Playoffs Race After Sixth Defeat on Trot

With two IPL centuries, Rahul enjoyed a great batting record against Mumbai Indians in the tournament. However, the LSG skipper said that he played with the same approach against every team and try not to get carried away.

“At times, we haven’t done well in the powerplays, it’s important to either start well or target opposition batters with the ball. I don’t look at oppositions differently. MI are a champion franchise, they’re always competitive, I love the challenge of playing against different oppositions, yes, I have done well against them, but I always try and do well against every other franchise, I don’t want to get too carried away and stay with the moment," he added.

As a new franchise, Rahul said that the owners and management have been supportive and picked a solid team in the auction. Having won four out of six games so far, Rahul warned his team against any sort of complacency.

“We have played good cricket, nothing to take away from the other teams, we need to keep our feet on the ground and stay humble, keep learning. We’re a new franchise, but we have a brilliant team, enjoy spending time with these guys - the team we have picked in the auction, we were clear we wanted good guys in the set-up - the owners have been supportive, the management has been good, it’s a caring franchise, people are being looked after well, that’s the kind of franchise we wanted to create. It’s still early days in the tournament," he said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here