IPL 2022: We Needed a Batter From Top-order to Play a Long Innings - KL Rahul After Defeat Against RCB

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul admitted that his team leaked 15-20 runs extra after picking early wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Lucknow failed to capitalize on several occasions as RCB took advantage of it and earn an 18-run win to move up on the points table.

Rahul stated that his team could have done better after taking early wickets but they still leaked 47 runs in the powerplay which shifted momentum in RCB’s way.

“I think we started really well after getting two wickets in the first over, to give away 50 in the Powerplay, we should have done better. 180 on that pitch was 15 or 20 runs extra that we gave away,” Rahul said after the match.

“The pitch was sticky. We got the early breakthroughs we were looking for but we couldn’t squeeze in the middle,” he added.

The charismatic opener said that his team needed one batter from the top order who should have played a long innings which Faf du Plessis did for RCB. The Proteas batter scored a 96-run knock to take his team to a formidable total on a tricky surface while no player crossed the 50-run mark from LSG’s camp.

“We needed one big partnership – we saw what Faf did for RCB – I think we needed one batter in the top three or four to play a long innings and for other batters to play around with him but we couldn’t get that. We didn’t get partnerships and we couldn’t get a squeeze on with the ball,” he added.

Talking about his team’s performance so far this season, Rahul was pleased with the way things are going but he also reflected upon the defeats against RR and RCB. He said that they have to put pressure on the opposition for a longer period of time.

“We have a really good team. I’m happy with how we’ve been playing. Yes, a couple games where we could have done better, against Rajasthan and here today we put them under pressure but we couldn’t sustain that for a bit longer. When we’re up, we have to keep the opposition down and restrict them to as low as possible and that’ll make batting easier chasing,” he added.

