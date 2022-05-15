IPL 2022: We Wanted Jagadeesan to Spend Some Time in the Middle - MS Dhoni on Pushing Shivam Dube at No 5

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni admitted that it was a bad decision to bat first after winning the toss against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, Chennai posted 133/5 in 20 overs as their batters failed to accelerate at the right time against a high-quality Gujarat bowling attack. It was a dismal batting show from Chennai as they failed to hit a single boundary in the last five overs of their innings.

MS Dhoni said it was tough to hit the fast bowlers in the first innings as the ball was not coming on the bat easily.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“To start off, batting first wasn’t a really good idea. The fast bowlers their ball wasn’t coming on. That’s why the batsmen found it tough to hit. The second half it got slightly better. Spinners I felt both halves it was pretty even. Bit more runs in the middle overs would have been good." Dhoni said after the 7-wicket defeat.

Dhoni heaped praise on Gujarat Titans spinner R Sai Kishore who put a brake on the scoring rate in the middle overs.

Talking about the decision to send Narayan Jagadeesan over Shivam Dube, Dhoni said they would have sent the southpaw up in the order if it was the initial stage of the tournament but now they wanted the right-handed batter to spend more time in the middle.

“We could have pushed Shivam up the order but that defeats the purpose of giving Jaggi the extra game. We wanted Jaggi to spend some time in the middle," he added.

CSK vs GT Match Highlights IPL 2022

Dhoni further talked about young Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana who claimed two wickets on his IPL debut. The right-arm pacer’s action is quite similar to legendary pacer Lasith Malinga as Dhoni also reserves high praises for him but he said that the margin of error for him is quite big.

“I think Pathirana is an excellent death bowler. A bit similar to Malinga. With his action, the margin of error for him is quite big. With a slingy action, he doesn’t get a lot of bounce. He has got that slower one as well," he added.

“We are trying to feature a good XI and will look to do that in the coming games also," he concluded.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here