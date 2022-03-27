IPL 2022: 'We Watched this Movie Called '14 Peaks' and We Have 14 Games'-Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game in style. The main architects of the win were Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka and Shikhar Dhawan of India. Both scored 43 and turned the game on its head. Speaking after the post match presentation, he praised the whole team for a collective win.

“What we thought was that we’d just have a free hit. Shikhar wanted me to be aggressive although I had just come out to the middle. I knew how Hasaranga bowls. It was about knowing him and playing him for the last 4-5 years now. I bought my local knowledge and it worked. This win is a huge confidence booster. We watched this movie called ’14 Peaks’ and we have 14 games. Every game is a batter’s game. The credit should go to the bowlers to restrict them to 200. But in the middle-overs we gave away around 130 runs in the last 8-9 overs, " said Rajapaksa.

Earlier Brillant knocks by skipper Faf du Plessis (88 off 57), Virat Kohli (41 not out off 29) and Dinesh Karthik (32 not out off 14) powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to 205-2 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 3rd match of the IPL 2022 at DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Sunday.

Apart from the trio of Du Plessis, Kohli and Karthik, Anuj Rawat also made valuable contributions with the bat for RCB with his knock of 21 off 20.

Invited to bat first, openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat gave RCB a good start. Playing their debut match for the franchise, both batters played some good shots, hit few boundaries and took RCB to 41-0 at the end of 6 overs. However, Rawat could carry his innings longer after the powerplay and was cleaned up by Rahul Chahar. The southpaw, who was looking to take the attack to the PBKS bowlers, missed a slog sweep and got out after scoring 21 off 20.

