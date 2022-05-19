IPL 2022: 'We're Giving Ewin Lewis Man of the Match'-Marcus Stoinis

The equation was quite stiff—21 off final over, and it was down to 5 off 3. Imagine the pressure on Marcus Stoinis after being hit for 4,6,6 by KKR’s Rinku Singh. A loss from here would have really hit his reputation of being one of the most efficient modern-day all-rounders.

With his bat being silent in the tournament, his bad bowling could have dented his own personal pride. Nonetheless, nothing of that sort took place as the Aussie then went onto account for dangerman Rinku and Umesh Yadav which meant that he would help LSG edge KKR by 2 runs.

“Especially the fact that two guys were pretty in and they’d been hitting it pretty well for the last three overs. You’re confident, but all you’re trying to do is think of one ball at a time and what you’re trying to do. For us bowling, usually we’re always aiming at something, the feet of the batsmen or the stumps,” he said.

“When you are bowling those wide yorkers, it is a bit different for me personally just trying to visualize where that line is and I was missing that a bit so I feel more comfortable going to a straighter yorker,” Stoinis revealed after the match.

He praised Ewin Lewis who took that stunning catch and changed the way of the game. The Aussie knew the game was getting close and had that catch been dropped, it was all over for LSG.

“I don’t think he knew it was going to him. And then he just stuck one hand and I can’t believe it stuck. We’re giving him Man of the Match. He chilled all game and he was so looking forward to batting, and then he ends up pulling out a one-handed blinder. That’s the game.”

He then managed to remove Umesh Yadav with a yorker to pull off a thrilling win. Just a few balls earlier, it was looking impossible. With this win, Lucknow qualified for the playoffs after getting 18 points in their 14 league matches. They joined Gujarat Titans, who had become the first team to reach the playoffs in the ongoing season.

“The conference happens and you see everyone run in from everywhere, which is good. Everyone wants to have an input. But you have to bowl what you believe is your best ball and set the field accordingly. Thank God,” he signed off.

