IPL 2022: 'What a Thrill'-RCB Players React to Mumbai Indians' Win As They Enter Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bangalore sneeked into the play-offs after Mumbai Indians broke Delhi Capitals’ heart with a five-wicket win in their last IPL match on Saturday. Already out of contention, MI played party-poopers as they first restricted DC to 159 for 7 with Jasprit Bumrah snapping three wickets and then returned to overhaul the target in 19.1 overs to knock the 2020 finalists out of the tournament.

DC Co-Owner Faces Backlash

While Ishan Kishan (48) and Dewald Brevis (37) kept MI in the hunt, it was Tim David’s 11-ball 34-run cameo that brought the five-time champions back into the chase. Tilak Varma also chipped in with a crucial 17-ball 21.

Meanwhile, RCB players were on cloud nine as they watched DC getting knocked out and some of them wasted no time in reacting to the whole incident.

Well isn’t that just terrific — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) May 21, 2022

It went down to wire but feels great to qualify for the playoffs. The mission continues @RCBTweets #playbold @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/dhvwrbbXdo — Anuj Rawat (@AnujRawat_1755) May 21, 2022

What a thrill!!! — Harshal Patel (@HarshalPatel23) May 21, 2022

Chasing 160 to win, Mumbai rode on crucial knocks by Kishan, Brevis, and David as they reached 160/5 in 19.1 overs to record their fourth win and end on eight points, the same as Chennai Super Kings but were placed last in the table on net run rate.

Delhi Capitals slumped to their seventh defeat in 14 matches, finishing with 14 points, and fifth place in the table. But they had themselves to blame as they succumbed to nerves and some good bowling by Jasprit Bumrah as they got a sub-par score.

Royal Challengers Bangalore joined Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants in the playoffs.

While Virat Kohli posted his picture with Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis, RCB team account shared pictures of the team watching the game and then celebrating as Mumbai beat DC. With this win, RCB will enter plyoffs for the first time since 2016 when they were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. Then skipper Virat Kohli had a terrific season as he smashed four centuries in the tournament.

