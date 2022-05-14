IPL 2022: 'Whenever Dinesh Karthik Thinks Too Much, He Makes Mistakes'

Former India pacer RP Singh and Dinesh Karthik go back long way. Both played together for under-19 days, and on Friday, Singh mentioned a particular thing that can’t be ignored by ‘DK‘ fans. It must be mentioned here that Karthik is going through purple patch where he has accounted for 285 runs with a strike rate close to 200. He has played some terrific knocks this season to help RCB finish on a high. His quick cameo against SRH where he slammed 30 off 8 balls. He was also at his best against DC where he scored 66 runs which proved to be the difference in the end. Nonetheless, he failed to take his team over the line against Punjab Kings. He managed to score 11 off 11 balls. It was like he was thinking too much.

And that’s what Singh revealed. He said that Karthik usually fails to deliver when he thinks too much. Although, he said that before the game begun. “Dinesh Karthik was my batchmate in the U-19 World Cup. He used to get run-out then as well, there’s no change in that! (chuckles) Whenever he thinks too much, he makes mistakes. That’s the kind of character he is. Give him less time to think, he’ll do really well. When he knows he has to play 10 off the 20 deliveries left, he brings out his best performance."

“You know how a cocky guys does it? He thinks he has to do it and will hit whenever the ball is on his radar. You’ll know it from his body language. He’s the best player for this number of remaining deliveries. And if you compare him with Liam Livingstone, I believe he has the upper hand because he has played a lot of knocks and won his team matches," he told ‘Cricbuzz’ when DK was compared to Liam Livingstone.

Livingstone outshone Karthik as he smashed 70 to help Punjab Kings propel to a massive 209 run target. In the end, they won big and stayed in the contention for IPL 2022 playoffs.

