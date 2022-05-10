IPL 2022: 'Who Will Save Poor MI'-Fans After Sunryakumar Yadav Gets Ruled Out

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has turned out to be pretty dismal for Mumbai Indians. The Rohit Sharma-led side are languishing at the bottom of the table with just four points from 11 matches. And now to make matters worse, their star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022.

Yadav suffered a left forearm injury on May 6, during Mumbai’s match against Gujarat Titans. The news of Yadav’s injury became a huge talking point on social media and here is how fans and followers reacted on Twitter.

Surya Kumar Yadav Be Like -Mei tumhe sambhal sambhal kar thak gaya tha isliye injured ho gaya pic.twitter.com/aNrngovOCN— Anjali Mahi:) (@imAnjalii718) May 9, 2022

Rohit Sharma after hearing that Suryakumar Yadav won’t be available for remaining matches pic.twitter.com/ynCDWECmbl— Vishal Deshmukh (@kaafiAverage) May 10, 2022

Now Who Will Save Poor Mi pic.twitter.com/qI8E3QEH74— Samir Shaikh (@Samir68681627) May 9, 2022

Mumbai had earned their first victory of the season against Rajasthan Royals on April 30 and the 31-year-old batter had played a crucial role in that game. Yadav (51 off 39 balls) played a terrific innings to score a half century against Rajasthan. He had smashed 5 boundaries and 2 sixes in his innings. His brilliant knock helped Mumbai in successfully chasing a target of 159 in 19.2 overs.

Previously, Yadav had missed Mumbai’s first few matches of IPL 2022 due to a thumb injury.

The Mumbai-born batter’s absence was very much felt in the last game as the five-time IPL champions failed to chase a target of 166 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

Batting first, Kolkata registered a total of 165/9 in 20 overs. Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24 balls) and Nitish Rana (43 off 26 balls) helped Kolkata in reaching a defendable total. Mumbai’s Jasprit Bumrah exhibited amazing bowling skills to pick up five wickets in the game.

In reply, Mumbai could only manage to score a total of 113 in 17 overs. Mumbai’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (51 off 43 balls) scored a half century and tried to put up a fight but eventually his efforts turned out to be futile as his side had to concede a 52-run defeat. For Kolkata, their Aussie pacer Pat Cummins claimed three wickets while West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell bagged two wickets to bundle out Mumbai for a paltry total of 113.

In their next match, the five-time IPL champions will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings on May 12.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here