IPL 2022: 'Will Be Cheering On; Hopefully, We Make it to Finals Too'-Pat Cummins

Australia pacer Pat Cummins has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a hip injury. The Kolkata franchise bid farewell to Cummins for the season by sharing a video on social media. In the video, the Aussie pacer can be seen thanking the cricketers for their support during the current season of IPL.

“Pat Cummins will miss the remainder of [IPL 2022] owing to a minor hip injury. Have a speedy recovery, Pat Cummins. We will miss you,” the Kolkata-based franchise wrote in the caption on Instagram.

“I just want to say a huge thanks to everyone. It’s great to be based out of a similar side to last year. It feels like you are coming back home. Thanks for looking after the family and to everyone, players, staff, the hotel staff. It’s been a great 5-6 weeks. All the best for the last few games. I’ll be cheering on. Hopefully, we make it to the finals too,” the 29-year-old pacer said.

Earlier, Kolkata had released Cummins ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, they again roped him in at the IPL 2022 mega auction for Rs 7.25 crore. Overall in IPL, he has played 42 matches and scalped 45 wickets.

In the 15th season of IPL, Cummins played five matches for Kolkata. He managed to pick up seven wickets in the ongoing edition of IPL. He also played a handy role with the bat as well as he managed to score a match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians.

In that match, batting first Mumbai had managed to post a total of 161 losing four wickets.

Kolkata during their run chase seemed under pressure after losing four early wickets. But later, Cummins played a terrific knock of 56 off 15 balls. He had smashed 4 boundaries and 6 sixes during his blistering innings.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side currently occupy eighth spot on the IPL points table. With five wins so far, the two-time IPL champions have 10 points in their kitty.

In their next IPL encounter, Kolkata will take on KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants on May 18.

