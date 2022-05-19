IPL 2022: With 21 Needed, Rinku Singh Slams 4,6,6; Marcus Stoinis Had Last Laugh | WATCH

IPL is known to churn out thrillers and living up to its reputation, game 64 between KKR and LSG turned out to be more than a thriller where the fans saw everything—a century, records being tumbled, a superb cameo, and a thrilling final over. After LSG posted a score of 210, KKR looked down and out as they were reduced to 10/2, but then they fought hard and the equation came down to 21 off 6 balls. 4,6,6,2 followed and then the bowler improvised.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

A slower one from Stoinis made sure that Rinku is caught which saw Ewin Lewis running all the way and taking a stunning one-handed catch; this one could be the catch of the tournament. Furthermore, Stonis had Yadav on strike as the equation read 3 off 1. The batter swung and Stoinis hit the timber!

All in all, LSG held their nerve and managed to edge KKR by 2 runs. After setting a target of 211, this should have been a cakewalk, but it wasn’t. De Kock gave a batting masterclass enroute to an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls as he and Rahul (68 not out off 51) fired LSG to 210 for no loss, the highest opening stand in IPL history.

It was a steep chase but KKR stayed in the game through Nitish Rana (42) and captain Shreyas Iyer (50) but it was too big a task for the lower-order. Their innings ended 208 for eight in 20 overs. Just when it looked KKR were down and out, Sunil Narine (21 not out off) and Rinku Singh (40 off 15) started smashing the LSG bowlers around the ground to reignite hopes of the dug out.

KKR needed 38 runs off the last two overs and they both brought the equation down to 21 off the final over.

The two-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants knocked Kolkata Knight Riders out of the IPL but that did not stop losing captain Shreyas Iyer to describe it as “one of the best games” that he has ever been part of.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here