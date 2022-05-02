IPL 2022: With 99 off 57 Balls, Chennai Super Kings’ Rituraj Gaikwad Joins Virat Kohli On An Unwanted List

With MS Dhoni returning as their skipper, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played with outstanding grit and energy on Sunday, May 1, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The franchise put up 202 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of just two wickets, credit goes to opening pair Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. The duo made a record-breaking IPL stand for the first wicket, while Gaikwad, owing to his blistering knock, joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Virat Kohli on an unfortunate list.

Ever since the commencement of IPL 2022, Gaikwad is seen struggling with the willow. In the first eight games of the ongoing season, the batter couldn’t do wonders. However, looks like Gaikwad is back in form as he destroyed SRH’s bowling attack during their Sunday clash. The cricketer scored 99 off 57 balls, courtesy six sixes and as many fours. However, Gaikwad missed out on a well-deserved century - following which he got his name written on an unfortunate list. Gaikwad joined Kohli on the list of five unfortunate batters who have been dismissed at 99 in an IPL game. The other three batters on the list are - Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, and Chris Gayle.

On the other end of the wicket, Conway, who was playing only his second game of the season, scored an unbeaten 85 off 55 balls - which was studded with eight fours and four maximums. Gaikwad and Conway together also broke some records.

CSK’s opening pair together stitched a 182-run stand against SRH which is the team’s highest opening stand in IPL history. They surpassed the previous by just one run. The record was owned by Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis, who in IPL 2020 stitched a partnership of 181 runs, against Punjab Kings in Dubai.

This is not it, Gaikwad and Conway’s 182-run partnership is also the highest partnership for any wicket in an IPL game against SRH. The previous best was 157 runs by one of the most loved RCB pairs of Kohli and AB de Villiers in 2016.

Despite a stunning win, CSK remained in the last-second spot in the IPL points table. They have so far won 3 of the 9 matches played.

