IPL 2022: With Support Base Assured, Bowlers Can Play the Winning Hand

Harshal Patel’s refusal to shake hands with Riyan Parag is a heat of the moment decision, an angry bowler, smacked for 18 runs in one over, in no mood to make peace with an upbeat batter who did the damage. The impulsive act by the Royal Challengers Bangalore medium-pacer in an IPL 2022 game shows the kind of pressure bowlers are under to deliver in four overs flat, or be damned. The former was Purple Cap holder last season, topping the wicket-takers chart with 32 scalps in a season.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The bowlers’ tussle out in the middle is against the batters, for whom there is no over restriction. Openers have carried their bat through the innings, averaging 10 overs of show time at the crease individually (K L Rahul for Lucknow Super Giants lasted 62 balls for unbeaten 103 versus Mumbai Indians as an example). Taking wickets or restricting batters are the only weapons in the bowler’s hands. At the receiving end against Rajasthan Royals’ Parag, in the 20th over at Pune’s MCA stadium, Patel was reacting to the brutality bowlers need to endure in public.

The odds stacked up against bowlers in T20 is not limited to overs’ restrictions— bouncer restriction, wide balls, no-balls— drive them up the wall. Batters get away with anything, as long as they do not get dismissed—- switch hit, reverse sweep, scoop over slips, upper cut— are acceptable modes of attack. Dot balls (no run scored) are handy to frustrate batters, need to be viewed beyond more than a missed scoring opportunity. Bowlers will feel more motivated to hang in there, the game can be more of a contest between bat and ball, than the mismatch seen now.

T20 can look at a maiden over in a proactive way, rewarding the bowler in a way where his value to the team gets a boost. Penalty runs against the batting side is one way of boosting the performer’s morale, as reward for pulling off a very difficult feat over six balls back-to-back. This way, batters will be selective about shot selection than the wild swings seen now in slog overs. Umran Malik, Prasidh Krishna who were the first two to deliver a wicket-maiden in IPL this season, need appreciation for a rate feat.

Pacer Malik delivered a wicket-maiden in the 20th over of the game for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings, the stage in a game when the bowler gets hammered, as Patel was mauled by bold young Parag, as the side needed quick runs to set a reasonable target. It must be remembered that a bowler gets only 24 deliveries to present his case, needs to make every ball count, can be asked to bowl at any stage in the IPL game, may or may not get to finish his quota of four overs based on the team captain’s decision.

Prasid Krishna’s wicket-maiden for Royals happened in the 18th over against Delhi Capitals, a match-turning moment. There is a possibility of a wicket-taking bowler ending on the losing side, as Malik faced after five wickets against Gujarat Titans. The second bowler to send back five batsmen in four overs this IPL season (after Yuzuvendra Chahal for Royals), Malik is turning heads and on the verge of winning games on his own. Bowlers can be the impact players in T20, with captain’s backing, loads of self-confidence and support from teammates in catching positions.

Leg-spinner Chahal for example is one of them, with a five-wicket haul to show off. After eight match appearances in 2022, he heads the Purple Cap race with 18 wickets, closely followed by pacer Malik (15 after eight games). Whether spin or pace, Chahal and Malik from different generations managed to steal the limelight away for a while from stroke-players, hungry for glory at the bowler’s expense. T Natarajan (Malik’s teammate at Sunrisers) also has 15 wickets from eight appearances and is rated as the yorker expert.

The beauty of being a bowler in T20 is the ability to bring in variety into the sporting spectacle, in a limited window of opportunity. At the other end of Purple Cap race, is the Orange Cap for batsmen, whose feasting on the bowling can extend till the team runs out of overs, or as long as he can protect his wicket. Chahal’s teammate in Rajasthan Royals, opener Jos Butler was leading after eight matches in the race for most runs scored (499 runs), followed by Rahul (368 from eight games).

Chahal (4-0-40-5) or Malik (4-0-25-5) could have made a bigger impact with one additional over allotted to them by willing captains, as would Krishna, Natarajan or other bowling sensations this season.

Tournament rules will need to be amended to correct the imbalance between bowler vs batter towards parity in opportunity. For the present, let us enjoy team captain’s changing the pattern of attack, mixing speed, seam with spin, and calculating overs in the countdown towards the finish.

Reality is about big-hitting batters popularising IPL by dealing in sixes and fours, improvised shots. Holding your nerve and beating the bat requires quick thinking, as shown by slow bowlers Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan. Pacers like Malik, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada operate at a different level. The intent is to give as little reaction time to the batter as possible. Swing bowler Mohammed Shami or death over expert Dwayne Bravo deceive batters with movement or variations.

Though each one of them is a match-winner and deserves credit for their work, fans in stadiums and television viewers get excited about batters smashing bowlers to different parts of the ground, the excitement of wicket-taking as an attraction is still sinking in. Last season’s most successful IPL bowler, Harshal Patel from Royal Challengers Bangalore and acquired at high value, felt the heat during action captured by the spider camera and drones up there. It is only a matter of time before the 2022 season sensations Chahal, Malik, Natarajan, Bravo, Shami get a bitter taste of big-hitting.

Backing from respective captains at this juncture, support from teammates in fielding positions can make a bowler gain prominence and perform to expectations in make-or-break situations. The wicket-keeper snapping up edges flying off the bat is a useful ally. Captain-keepers crouched behind the sticks, M S Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings), Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals), Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) for example, are influential via inputs in making the bowlers turn match-winners.

The impact Chahal made with the ball so far, 18 wickets including a five-for, shows Samson is getting his act right

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here