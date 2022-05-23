IPL 2022: "Wouldn't Say We're Few Runs Short, Were Many Short" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar admitted that his team was short of runs as Punjab Kings chased down the 158-run target with 29 balls to spare. It was a dismal performance from the SRH in their last match of the season which cost them a massive defeat at Wankhede Stadium. Bhuvneshwar led the SRH in absence of Kane Williamson who returned to New Zealand for the birth of his child, it didn’t turn out well for the veteran India pacer.

Bhuvneshwar pointed out the SRH failed to execute their batting plans as they were short of runs and they also had a tough night in the fielding with several drop catches.

“Good feeling (on being the captain), but it would have been better if we had won the match. I wouldn’t say we were few runs short, we were many short… with them winning with 5 overs left, but we had to field better, didn’t take our chances and there were fumbles, but this was the last match of the season and that does have an effect,” Bhuvneshwar said in the post-match presentation.

Talking about SRH’s season, the veteran pacer said that the management and the players have to rectify their mistakes and work on their weaknesses ahead of the next season.

“We won 5 on the bounce and had the momentum, but it didn’t go our way and we pretty much lost all our matches in the second half of the tournament. We will have to look at our squad and the management will have to work out on the weaknesses ahead of the next season,” he said.

He further pointed out the positives for SRH and asserted that young guns Umran Malik and Abhishek made a big impact this season with their performances.

“Umran Malik and Abhishek Sharma were the obvious positives, but we have a decent core of batting with Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran coming up pretty well,” he added.

Bhuvneshwar also talked about his own performance and said it was a challenging season for him as the injuries were constantly hampering him.

“As for me, it was a challenging season with injuries hampering me, thought I did a decent job and will look to come back better in the next season,” he concluded.

