IPL 2022: 'Years Ago, We Had a Head Coach Called Duncan Fletcher'

One of the most intellectual cricketers in world cricket Ravi Ashwin was labeled as a Test specialist early in his career. But last year he made a comeback into India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad. Furthermore, in IPL 2022 he showed that he can be very effective as a batter, if not as a bowler. He has already accounted for `185 runs at a healthy average of 30 where he played an effective innings ( 40 off 23 balls) against Chennai Superkings to help his team win by five wickets. Finisher Ashwin!

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Speaking on the Rajasthan Royals Youtube channel, Ashwin revealed how he improved as a cricketer over the years. “Years ago, we had a head coach called Duncan Fletcher for the Indian cricket team. I used to go and ask him, “how do I improve? How do I get better?’ He said ‘the only way you could get better is by making mistakes and failing in front of people’. And that’s what I’ve always done all through my life,” Ashwin recalled.

“I’ve received a lot of criticism for how I wanted to expand beyond the realm. Sometimes people just may feel, why is he doing all these things? Is he over-ambitious? Is he trying to do too much? But that’s just me. If you take that out of me, you won’t get this person. So yes, I come with a lot of problems! If I’m utilised and if I’m given the form of expressions I require, I can explore boundaries,” the off-spinner further said.

He is all set to return when RR takes on RCB in qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022. A loss here means curtains for Rajasthan Royals who won the inaugural IPL. They have been struggling since then, but this year was an exception where the team played brilliantly throughout the season, thanks to superb batting at the top by Jos Buttler.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here