IPL 2022: 'Yellow Never Fades' As Faf Du Plessis Rendezvous With MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings have parted ways with Faf du Plessis, but it seems that they still miss him. In a social media post, they shared a warm picture of now Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper and the ex-skipper MS Dhoni who stepped down on Thursday. Faf du Plessis played a lot of cricket at Chennai and emphasized the role Dhoni played in grooming him. “The Yellove that never fades,” said the post from Chennai Superkings Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

The former South African skipper, who was bought by the RCB for Rs 7 crore in the IPL mega auction earlier this year, was a key member of the Dhoni-led four-time IPL champions since 2012. “I was lucky enough to play under MS Dhoni for an extremely long time," the 37-year-old said in an interview on the IPL website.

Advertisement

Ahead of their IPL opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, Dhoni on Thursday handed over the CSK reins to talismanic India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Effusive in his praise for the World Cup winning India captain, Du Plessis further said: “I got to see very closely how his brain works. You know how things operate under him which was once again very fortunate for me."

Moving over to RCB, Du Plessis, a three-time IPL winner with CSK, will have his task cutout to clinch the elusive title for his new franchise.

Faf Du Plessis Highlights These Two As Part of ‘Strong Leadership Group’ At RCB

Faf Du Plessis is unfazed by the expectations and said he would benefit from his core ‘leadership group’ that has the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik.

“Virat was the captain of this country for an extremely long time. I mean, a very good leader for Indian cricket and for RCB… So that experience and wisdom and knowledge that comes with that is second to none."

“And then the same thing Maxi (Glenn Maxwell). He has captained a lot of games, especially in T20 cricket. So his brain and his ideas are very valuable and the same with Dinesh Karthik.

“I’m very lucky that we’ve got a great strong leadership group within the team. I’m the kind of leader that relies on a lot of other people.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here