IPL 2022: Young Seamers Up For Action As Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowl Against Chennai Superkings

After two losses on the trot, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl in their third IPL 2022 encounter which they will surely look to win. Even Chennai Superkings are also coming into this match on the back of a demoralising defeat to Punjab Kings which they lost by 54 runs at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Two young seamers are making their respective debuts for teams. While Mahesh Theekshana comes in for CSK, SRH handed debut to South Africa’s Marco Jansen.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Kane Williamson (capt), 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 6 Shashank Singh, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Marco Jansen, 10 Umran Malik, 11 T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Robin Uthappa, 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Ravindra Jadeja (capt), 6 Shivam Dube, 7 MS Dhoni (wk), 8 Dwayne Bravo, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Chris Jordan, 11 Mukesh Choudhary

“We would have bowled first. As a spinner I always wanted to play a day game, but it’s a part and parcel of the game. Cannot give excuses. We have one change. Theekshana comes in for Pretorius,” Jadeja said.

“We are going to have a bowl. We just considered bowling first with the make-up of our side today. We have two changes. Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen come in. For us about it’s about improving performances, and we saw that in the last game,” said Williamson.

Three successive losses have put new skipper Ravindra Jadeja under immense pressure and he would hope his teammates can script a turnaround against the Sunrisers, who too are smarting from two reverses.

One of the most decorated teams in the history of the IPL, CSK have endured a tough season so far, with the team struggling on multiple fronts, especially batting.

Gaikwad, last edition’s leading scorer, has struggled with his footwork and his scores of 0, 1,1 has put CSK under pressure at the top.

The Sunrisers have failed to chase down targets on two occasions, resulting in a 61-run loss against Rajasthan Royals and a 12-run defeat at the hands of new entrants Lucknow Super Giants.

Among the bowlers — pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, foreign recruit Romario Shepherd and spinner Washington Sundar — all have been among the wickets.

