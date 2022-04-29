IPL 2022: Yuvraj Singh Expresses 'Surprise' Over Pat Cummins Sitting Out: 'Stop Believing In Match Winners?'

Kolkata Knight Riders are in a middle of a slump. They have now lost their fifth game on the trot which came against Delhi Capitals to whom they slumped to a four wicket loss. Fans are already asking questions regarding Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy who has resorted to too much chop and change. He was being criticised for not completing Kuldeep Yadav’s full quota of overs despite the spinner going on to pick stupendous figures of 4./14. And now he has a new criticism to deal with.

I’m so surprised to see @patcummins30 sit out unless he’s injured ? World class all rounder . If someone has had 2 3 tough games does it mean u stop believing in your match winners? cause they can win you 3 in a row aswell !!just my opinion ‍♂️ #DCvKKR— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 28, 2022

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh chipped in, saying that Pat Cummins must have been in the playing eleven. Tweeting his disagreement, he said that he was ‘surprised’ at why Cummins, who had played a blinder against Mumbai Indians, was sitting in the dugout. It must be mentioned that Cummins is in his prime with he also being entrusted with the job of Australia’s Test captain.

“I’m so surprised to see @patcummins30 sit out unless he’s injured? World-class all-rounder. If someone has had 2 or 3 tough games does it mean u stop believing in your match winners? cause they can win you 3 in a row as well !! just my opinion #DCvKKR” Yuvraj tweeted.

After the super bowling by Kuldeep Yadav (4/14) and Mustafizur Rahman (3/18), David Warner and Rovman Powell played remarkable knocks to help Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in Match 41 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday. Kuldeep looked at his brilliant best against his old franchise and bowled like he had something to prove. He tossed up the ball, mixed the wrong’un and sliders well, and varied the pace.

He and Mustafizur overshadowed a fine rearguard half-century by Nitish Rana (57 off 34) as Kolkata Knight Riders were restricted to 146/9 in 20 overs after Delhi won the toss and elected to bowl. In reply, Delhi Capitals reached 150/6 in 19 overs thanks to vital knocks by Warner, Lalit Yadav (22) Axar Patel (24) and Powell (33 not out) as they scored their fourth win in 8 matches.

