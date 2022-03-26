IPL 2022: Yuvraj Singh Gives Valuable Piece of Advice to KKR Wicketkeeper Sheldon Jackson

Veteran India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh gave a valuable piece of advice to Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper Sheldon Jackson during the first match of IPL 2022. Jackson was included in the KKR’s playing XI for the season opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

KKR made a bold call by including Jackson as a wicketkeeper batter alongside England’s Sam Billings. However, Jackson repaid the trust of the KKR management with a lightning-quick stumping to dismiss Robin Uthappa.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

In the eight over of the innings, Varun Chakaravarthy pitched the ball at the middle stump and it went down the leg side. Uthappa decided to step down but missed the line of the ball and Jackson didn’t make any mistake to destroy the stumps at the right time.

During the season opener, Yuvraj noted down an important thing regarding Jackson that he kept the wickets against spinners without the helmet. The former India all-rounder took to Twitter and advised the Saurashtra player to wear the helmet when keeping to the spin bowlers and wished him all the best for the opportunity he got after a long time.

Advertisement

“Dear #SheldonJackson please wear a helmet when u keeping to spinners ! You are a very talented player and have a golden opportunity after a long time be safe !!! And all the best #CSKvKKR #IPL2022," Yuvraj tweeted.

Dear #SheldonJackson please wear a helmet when u keeping to spinners ! You are a very talented player and have a golden opportunity after a long time be safe !!! And all the best #CSKvKKR #IPL2022— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 26, 2022

Jackson also left batting great Sachin Tendulkar impressed with his wicketkeeping skills and stumping of Uthappa.

“That was an outstanding stumping. @ShelJackson27’s speed reminded me of @msdhoni. Lightning fast!!," Tendulkar tweeted.

Meanwhile, unburdened by captaincy, Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed his first IPL fifty in nearly three years but Kolkata Knight Riders dished out a clinical bowling show to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 131/5 in the tournament lung-opener here on Saturday.

Also Read: Vintage MS Dhoni Turns Back Clock With Fighting Half-Century in Season Opener Against KKR

CSK crossed the 130-run mark thanks to Dhoni’s unbeaten 50 off 38 balls (7×4; 1×6) and skipper Ravindra Jadeja’s 26 not out off 28 balls (1×6). Dhoni’s last IPL fifty was 84 not out versus Royal Challengers Bangalore on Apr 21, 2019.

Put into bat, CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) perished cheaply. after being caught by Nitish Rana in the slip cordon off pacer Umesh Yadav (2/20).

The typical Wankhede track, which had a good amount of bounce, did aid the KKR bowlers and they took maximum advantage.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here