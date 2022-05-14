IPL 2022: Yuvraj Singh Trolls 'Chinna Thala' Over CSK’s Poor Performance | WATCH

For both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 has turned out to be a pretty poor campaign. With six points from 10 matches, Mumbai are currently languishing at the bottom of the table and Chennai on the other hand, occupy the spot above in the standings with just eight points from 12 matches. The two teams faced each other on Thursday and the defending champions suffered a five-wicket defeat.

The outcome of the match has not only been humiliating but the way Chennai had to suffer defeat against Mumbai Indians has been nothing less than embarrassing. And invariably the match became a big talking point on social media and netizens did not waste much time to troll Chennai for their poor show.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also joined the trolling. Yuvraj and Suresh Raina were attending an indoor football match. Yuvraj in an Instagram Story, posted a video of himself and Raina sitting together. And in that video, the 40-year-old former all-rounder can be seen making fun of Raina over Chennai’s shambolic performance.

Yuvraj said, “Raina. Aapki team aaj 97 pe all out ho gayi hai. Kya kehna chahenge aap?" (Your team got bowled out for 97 tonight. What do you have to say?)

In response, Raina replied, “Main nahi thha uss match mein" (I wasn’t part of the match).

Raina was an integral part of the Chennai side for more than a decade. The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer was a member of the Chennai franchise from the inaugural edition of IPL.

Yuvraj on the other hand, was a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the 2019 season. That year, the all-rounder played four matches and scored 98 runs. His highest score in the 2019 edition of IPL was 53.

Coming back to the match, batting first, Chennai could only manage to register a paltry total of 97 in 16 overs. Chennai skipper MS Dhoni (36 not out off 33 balls) turned out to be his side’s highest run-scorer. Mumbai’s Aussie pacer Daniel Sams picked up three wickets in the game.

Mumbai eventually reached the target in 14.5 overs.

Chennai will face league leaders Gujarat Titans in their next match. The Rohit Sharma-led side on the other hand, will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL encounter.

