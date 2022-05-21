IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal On Par With CSK Legend As Spinner Reclaims Purple Cap

The race for the purple cap got even more intense as Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals picked up a couple and retook it from RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga. Besides, he also equaled CSK legend to become the joint highest wicket-taking spinner ever in IPL. Chahal is going great guns since his return to the Indian side after he was left out of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. But his best was left for IPL 2022 where he held the Purple Cap for the most part of the tournament as he went on to pick 26 wickets in the season.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

He picked up two crucial wickets of MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu in the game against CSK as he equaled Imran Tahir who had also picked 26 wickets in 2019 season. He is closely followed by Wanindu Hasaranga who has 24 wickets.

“I really like having the purple cap since only a couple of spinners have gotten it. I knew about equalling the most wickets in a season with Imran Tahir because of social media. You have to vary your pace, hard to hit when bowlers find their lengths. While chasing 150, getting a move on in the powerplay is important. When bowling in MS, I backed my strengths,” he said at innings break.

Chahal accounts for 165 IPL wickets, which is now the second-highest overall, just a wicketless than the all-time highest tally owned by Amit Mishra. Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a well-controlled 59 and Ravichandran Ashwin blasted a 25-ball unbeaten 40 as Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in Match 68 of IPL 2022 and moved up to the second spot in the points table.

Chasing a modest 151 for victory, Rajasthan Royals faced a few anxious moments in the middle of the innings but in the end, Ashwin, along with Riyan Parag (10 not out) ensured that they reached 151/5 in 19.4 overs for their ninth win of this edition of IPL.

The victory took them to 18 points, the same as Lucknow Super Giants but they took second place with a better net run rate of 0.298 as compared to 0.251 of LSG.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here