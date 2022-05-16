IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Wanindu Hasaranga Brother: 'So Happy for Him'

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been in superb form in the ongoing edition of IPL. The Haryana-born spinner has, so far, picked up 24 wickets and he is currently occupying the top spot in the list of highest wicket-takers. With 23 wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva finds himself at second spot in the race for Purple Cap. Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav is at sixth spot, in the list, with 18 wickets in his kitty.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

While talking about the Purple Cap race, Chahal played down the competition.

“Whatever he’s doing, I am happy for him because he’s like a brother to me. If he takes wickets, if Kuldeep takes wickets, I am happy with that,” Chahal said after the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday (May 15).

Though, Chahal managed to pick up just one wicket in the match conceding 42 runs against Lucknow. While talking about his performance in the game, Chahal said that he was “a little bit disappointed” with himself.

“We needed that win. For us to finish in the top two, we had to win this match. I was a little bit disappointed with myself but I’ll definitely come back in the next game. When Hooda was batting so well, the leg-side was shorter, I didn’t want to take any risk. I tried to bowl a couple of flighted balls, he tried to hit sixes, so I didn’t want to give any extra runs,” Chahal further added.

Batting first, Rajasthan had registered a total of 178/6 in 20 overs. Their opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 41 runs off 29 balls to become his side’s highest scorer in the game.

Lucknow started the run chase on a poor note after losing their first wicket in the third over of the innings. Deepak Hooda (59 off 39 balls) played a brilliant knock but his endeavour eventually did not pay off as Lucknow could only manage to reach a total of 154/8 in 20 overs.

For Rajasthan, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult and Obed McCoy scalped two wickets each to earn a crucial 24-run win for their side.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here