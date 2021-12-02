IPL 20222: Daniel Vettori Backs Glenn Maxwell to Become Next RCB Captain

Royal Challengers Bangalore will need a new edition for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. It was in September that Virat Kohli announced that he would be stepping down from the captaincy after leading the side for eight years. RCB have decided to retain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj and will be heading into the auction with a purse of Rs 57 crore. The challenge of appointing a leader remains though, and sure isn’t easy for anyone to succeed Virat Kohli.

Former RCB coach Daniel Vettori feels the leadership role should go to Glenn Maxwell, who impressed the audience and management alike in his maiden season for the Bengaluru outfit. He ended up scoring 513 runs from 15 matches at an average of over 42, including six half-centuries. According to Vettori, the franchise is unlikely to go after another player available in the auction and instead back Maxwell as the heir to Kohli.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli’s Fate as ODI Skipper Will be Decided in Coming Days as Selectors Meet to Pick SA Tour Squad

“He will be the likely heir to Kohli. He produced the goods last year and he was exceptional player for them. He has the experience of captaining the Melbourne Stars. We talked about most teams wanting to find a captain when they retain players,” Vettori told on ESPNCricinfo.

“I think it has happened too often that teams have to figure out a way, know whom to find in the auction, which can cloud your thinking at times. So I do believe that Maxwell will be named captain,” he added.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Wankhede Wicket to Come Under Focus as Kohli’s India Take on New Zealand

In the past, Maxwell has played in the IPL for other franchises such as Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. However, it is only at RCB that he has rediscovered his form and repaid the trust of the team.

Vettori believes that the management is likely to reward that trust by appointing him as captain for the upcoming season. “I think that there is a reward for a performance. I’m sure Kohli had a huge say in this. He wanted to set the way to allow someone that he didn’t really interact with to come in and lead the team. So I can see Kohli and Maxwell being in good spirits,” added Vettori.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here