IPL 2022,GT vs DC: Pitch Report and Venue Record of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans (GT) had a winning start in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they bested new entrant Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their season opener. Gujarat’s first real test, however, will be on Saturday when they will face a high flying Delhi Capitals (DC) at MCA stadium.

Though Delhi were able to sink Mumbai Indians (MI) with ease in their opening game, they still don’t have their best XI at their disposal as DC are still not able to rely upon the services of their Australian recruits.

Mitchell Marsh is expected to join DC later this week to continue his recovery from a low-grade hip flexor injury, which he picked during Australia’s recent tour of Pakistan. Meanwhile, swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner is expected to join the side during Delhi’s third game against Lucknow on April 7.

Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar were the standout performers for Gujarat in their first game while Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and Khaleel Ahmed shone for Delhi Capitals last time out.

Pitch report

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch is known for supporting spin bowling as it is made up of black soil. The ball often comes easily on the bat at this venue, making it batters paradise. The toss winning captain should pick to field first as the dew could be a major factor during the second innings of the match.

Here is the venue record of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune (T20I):

Total games played at MCA stadium: 3

Games won by teams batting first at this venue: 1

Games won by teams fielding first here: 2

Average 1st Innings total: 153

Average 2nd Innings total: 128

Highest total recorded here: 201/6 (20 Overs) by India vs Sri Lanka

Lowest total recorded at MCA ground: 101/10 (18.5 Overs) by India vs Sri Lanka

Highest score chased by a team here: 158/5 (17.5 Overs) by India vs England

Lowest score defended at this venue: 201/6 (20 Overs) by India vs Sri Lanka

