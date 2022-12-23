IPL 2023 Auction: CSK Splurge Rs 16.25 Crore on Ben Stokes, Make Him Joint-third Costliest Buy in History

England allrounder Ben Stokes sparked a massive bidding war at the IPL 2023 auction on Friday in Kochi. And with a massive winning bid of Rs 16.25 crore, four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings secured Stokes’ services for the next season and made him the joint-third most expensive player in the auction’s history.

Besides CSK, The likes of Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore raised the paddles for him.

Stokes returned to the auction pool after giving the 2022 season a miss. He was expected to be a centre of attraction during last year’s mega auction but he decided to exclude himself so that he can prioritise red-ball cricket.

Back in 2021, when the tournament was conducted in two halves due to the second Covid wave, Stokes broke his finger while playing for Rajasthan Royal. The franchise had released an official statement, confirming that the all-rounder sustained the injury in a game against Punjab Kings.

Earlier this year, Stokes announced his retirement from ODIs in order to focus on T20Is and Tests. He was one of the major architects of England’s historic victory in the World Cup 2022 final.

After the initial half of the tournament went quietly for the 31-year-old, especially with the bat in hand, he made an impressive comeback when it mattered, playing vital role in victories over a must-win game against Sri Lanka and then in the summit clash with Pakistan, scoring an unbeaten 52 off 49 deliveries, with the help of five fours and a six.

Ben Stokes in past auctions

The England all-rounder burst into the IPL scene in 2016 when he was bought by now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant for a hefty price of INR 14.5 crore. A couple of years later, he hogged the limelight again when Rajasthan Royals got him onboard for Rs 12.5 crore. Unfortunately, Stokes failed to sustain the momentum over the next three seasons.

