IPL 2023 Auction: England's Harry Brook Bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 13.25 Crore

England’s Harry Brook bagged a lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) deal worth Rs 13.25 crore from the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the mini-auction on Friday in Kochi. The dynamic batter, who was adjudged the Player of the Series in Pakistan Tests, sparked an intense bidding war right at the beginning of the event but Hyderabad managed to have him onboard.

Rajasthan Royals opened the bid for Brook after his name came out of the bag. Royal Challengers Bangalore joined the tussle but backed out as the bidding price went beyond the franchise’s purse amount. The Royals continued to go behind the English batter but Sunrisers jumped into the race, taking the price past the 10-crore mark.

Rajasthan were even ready to exhaust all the money in their purse (Rs 13.2 crore) behind Brooks. But once the bidding went past the 13-crore barrier, they had to pull themselves, citing ‘no money’. The Sunrisers bid 25 lakhs more than the Royals to have the England batter in their camp.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had the highest purse amount, Rs 42 crore, before heading into the mini-auction. After Brooks, the team also got the hold of former Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal for an amount of Rs 8.25 crore.

Brook hogged the limelight with his heroics in the recently-concluded Pakistan Tests. He ended the tour as the highest scorer of the series with 468 runs to his credit, including centuries in all three games.

He also became England’s leading run-scorer in Tests on Pakistan soil, edging past David Gower, who scored 449 runs from three matches back in 1984 at an average of 112.25 with two centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 173. The 23-year-old batter also shattered a 125-year-old record of KS Ranjitsinhji for the most runs, 418, in the first 6 Test innings for England.

