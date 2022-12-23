IPL 2023 Auction: Gujarat Titans Buy Kane Williamson, Fans Say 'What a Fall'

Kane Williamson became the first player to be sold at the 2023 Indian Premier League mini-auction on Friday, as the New Zealand star was bought by defending champions Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Williamson was the first player to be drawn from the bag as Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades called for bids. After multiple attempts to inspire an offer, Gujarat Titans raised their paddle with no other team following.

Here is how social media reacted to Kane Williamson being bought by GT:

Story of Kane Williamson from 16 cr to 2 cr..#IPL2023Auction #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/tZ0LxwK9oy— Anindita Banerjee (@AninditaB_AB) December 23, 2022

Kane Williamson went fromSalary : ₹14Cr to ₹2Cr Home ground : Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to Narendra Modi Stadium What a fall!#IPL2023Auction #IPLAuction — Nish Navalkar (@YUVI_NISH) December 23, 2022

Kane Williamson sold to Gujarat Titans at base price of 2cr!Great start for Defending Champions Gujarat Titans!#IPL2023#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/lLLdaN3XMV — Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) December 23, 2022

Kane Williamson joins Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans for INR 2 Crore.#IPL2023Auction #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/Xqk76YJVmx— Sairam Anupoju (@SairamAnupoju4) December 23, 2022

Here is the full list of Gujarat Titans players

Many experts had predicted that the Kiwi batter would not be picked by any of the teams after his diminishing returns in the IPL.

He had been unsold in the mock auction on Jio Cinema, with Viacom18 holding the digital rights for IPL. The star-studded expert panel, including the likes of Eoin Morgan, Chris Gayle, Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, RP Singh, Murali Karthik and Scott Styris, did not foresee a buyer for Kane Williamson.

Williamson has been struggling in T20s even at the international level but did finish as New Zealand’s second-highest run-getter at the 2022 T20 World Cup but his 178 runs came at a strike rate of 116.33.

Williamson had taken over the captaincy duties of Sunriisers Hyderabad (SRH) midway through IPL 2021, from Australia’s David Warner. The change of captaincy did not change their fortunes as SRH finished bottom of the league in 2021. In the very next season, in 2022, SRH missed out on a playoff spot, finishing eighth out of 10 teams with just 12 points.

Williamson even struggled with the bat earlier this year for SRH, scoring just 216 runs from 13 matches, at a strike rate of just 93.51 and an average of less than 20.

