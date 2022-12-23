IPL 2023 Auction, Kolkata Knight Riders Live Updates: Players Bought So Far

The IPL 2023 mini auction are scheduled to take place on Friday in Kochi and as many 405 players are set to go under the hammer with 132 overseas cricketers including Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green also in the list.

The two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have their work cut out at the IPL 2023 mini auction. The Kolkata-based franchise has some big slots to fill in as they have as many 11 positions available up for the grabs but only 7.05 crore at disposal.

The current squad has some big guns in the ranks with Andre Russell, captain Shreyas Iyer, Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz who were traded back to the unit from Gujarat Titans, Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins.

KKR might look for domestic players to include in the squad. The franchise had earlier released the likes of Aaron Finch, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Hales and Sheldon Jackson.

The Knight Riders have three overseas slots left with them.

Kolkata Knight Riders Purse: Rs 7.05 crore

Slots Available: 11

Overseas Slots: Three

Retained Players: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh

KKR Players Bought at Auction: To be Updated

How They Fared Last Season?

With six wins and eight defeats from their 14 matches, KKR finished seventh in the standings.

