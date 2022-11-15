IPL 2023 Players Trade Window Live Updates: Will CSK Let Go of Ravindra Jadeja on the Final Day of Trade Window?

Live now
IPL 2023 Mini Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Check the complete list of players who have have been retained and traded ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction – to be held in December – in the IPL trade window. The deadline for all the transfers is today – November 15.
The teams have already started making changes to support staff while some have made moves for the players Read More
Here’s a tit-bit on the Mayank Agarwal situation at PBKS – from Network18 Group Editor – Sports – K Shriniwas Rao
Punjab Kings will go to the auction with a "bank".
Mayank Agarwal's 14 cr, Odean Smith's 6 cr, added purse of 5 cr for the season, they had some 3 cr remaining. And probably a little more.
Sincerely hope it's not a case of "Money can't buy happiness" once again. 😄😄
— KSR (@KShriniwasRao) November 13, 2022
Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan will replace Mayank Agarwal as Punjab Kings captain for the 2023 Indian Premier League and this has led to the speculation that Agarwa’s stint at PBKS may have come to an end. It will interesting to see if he is traded during this trade window or will PBKS simply release him. Shah Rukh Khan also seems to have gone own of favour of the PBKS management and there are talks about letting go of Odean Smith.
Shardul Thakur has been traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming TATA IPL 2023. The all-rounder was bought by the franchise for INR 10.75 crore in the 2022 TATA IPL Auction. He played 14 matches and picked 15 wickets, including his career-best figures of 4/36 and scored 120 runs in the last edition.
Emerging all-rounder Aman Khan has been traded to Delhi Capitals from Kolkata Knight Riders. Aman, who made his IPL debut last season for KKR was acquired for INR 20 Lakh in the 2022 TATA IPL Auction.
New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming TATA IPL 2023. He played 13 matches for Gujarat Titans and picked 12 wickets that included a 4-wicket haul.
Kolkata Knight Riders have also traded Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans. He was included in the Gujarat Titans squad in the 2022 TATA IPL edition as a replacement for England batter Jason Roy but did not play any game last season.
Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians for the forthcoming TATA IPL Season 2023. He was acquired by RCB in the 2022 TATA IPL Auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh.
Behrendorff has previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022. The left-arm quick has played 9 T20Is picking 7 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/21.
In the 2023 edition of the Tata IPL, he will be representing Mumbai Indians – his 2018 franchise when he played 5 matches and picked as many wickets.
The preparations have already begun for the next season of the Indian Premier League as the mini-auction is highly likely to take place next month. The teams have already started making changes to support staff while some have made moves for the players ahead of the auction. The two teams were added last year in IPL – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants which resulted in a mega auction but that will not be the case this time. It is going to be a mini-auction as the teams can retain the majority of players they want.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already set a November 15 deadline for the franchises to send the final list of retained players. This time around, each team can retain up to 15 players and have to release the remaining 10. However, last year, the team size was set to a maximum of 25 while the minimum number of players in a team was 18.
The mini players’ auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is likely to take place on December 23 in Kochi. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the auction would be a one-day affair and will be conducted in Kochi.
However, several teams have already made some big moves in the trading window to strengthen their squad.
Here is the list of players who have found new teams ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction.
Jason Behrendorff: Mumbai Indians have signed Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff from Royal Challengers Bangalore in a trade deal ahead of IPL 2023 Auction. Behrendorff joined RCB last season for his base price of INR 75 lakh. Behrendorff has previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022.
Lockie Ferguson: The Kiwi pacer has returned to Kolkata Knight Riders as they have signed him from reigning champions Gujarat Titans ahead of the mini-auction. Ferguson played a pivotal role in their title-winning campaign in IPL 2022 as he picked 12 scalps in 13 matches. He has so far played 35 IPL matches in which he claimed 36 wickets.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Apart from Ferguson, Kolkata have also signed Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat to strengthen their batting order. Gurbaz was signed as a replacement for Jason Roy by Gujarat Titans but he didn’t get a chance to make his debut.
