IPL 2023 Auction: Punjab Kings Makes Sam Curran Costliest Player, Fans Say 'Merry Christmas'

England all-rounder Sam Curran was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.25 crore and became the most expensive player in the history of Indian Premier League auctions on Friday.

Curran won the Player of the Tournament at the 2022 T20 World Cup. The English all-rounder had played for Chennai Super Kings and PBKS in the past. with the southpaw having started his IPL journey with Punjab in 2019, however, he was released just after one season as CSK went on to acquire his services for INR 5.5 crore.

His exploits at the T20 WC helped him break the bank at the auction as several teams including PBKS, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants and CSK were seen in a bidding war.

Here are the most expensive buys in the IPL auction -

Sam Curran – Punjab Kings – INR 18.50 Crore

Cameron Green – Mumbai Indians – INR 17.5 Crore

Ben Stokes – Chennai Super Kings – INR 16.5 Crore

Here is how Punjab Kings welcomed their newest ‘sher’ -

WELCOME TO THE DEN, SAMMY BOY! pic.twitter.com/tA9IvVnNjq— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 23, 2022

That was a SAMSATIONAL race! Sam Curran, sold at 18.5cr, is now a ! #TATAIPLAuction — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 23, 2022

SCENES IN THE DEN! pic.twitter.com/LFp4ELFJ7N— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 23, 2022

England’s Barmy Army too congratulated the English all-rounder -

Sam Curran right now: pic.twitter.com/gDhUyVdcUf— England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 23, 2022

Sam Curran becomes the most expensive player in IPL history at £1.95million Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/3AebhK0br3 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 23, 2022

Piers Morgan too joined in -

BREAKING: Sam Curran becomes most expensive player in IPL auction history… £1.84 million.Merry Christmas @CurranSM ! pic.twitter.com/wcjwwPnQDl— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 23, 2022

Chennai Super Kings supporters were not too happy with the move -

CSK: We will buy Sam Curran in the IPL auctionPBKS owners : pic.twitter.com/MXzGfjui6B — retired ICT fan (@anubhav__tweets) December 23, 2022

PBKS fans were happy though -

Congratulations Sam Curran but this 18.5 crores contract comes with an unlimited number of reels attempts with Shikhar Dhawan.— absy (@absycric) December 23, 2022

Soon after, Ben Stokes joined CSK for Rs 16.25 crore and Cameron Green Joins Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 crore.

