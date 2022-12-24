IPL 2023 Auction: Sam Curran 'Absolutely Overwhelmed and Incredibly Humbled' After Record Breaking Price Tag

The auction ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 shattered multiple records as it witnessed three of the most expensive buys in the history of the money-rich tournament on the very same evening.

Sam Curran was grinning at the end of it all as Punjab Kings broke the bank to bring the World Cup-winning Englishman to Mohali with their bid of 18.5 Crore Indian Rupees for the all-rounder.

A visibly excited Curran gave his honest thoughts after breaking the record for the most expensive signing in the glittery competition in India.

“I didn’t sleep much last night, was a bit excited, and also nervous about how the auction was going to go," started Curran.

“But yeah, absolutely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled that I managed to get what I did. I never had any expectations to receive that, " said the 23-year-old reflecting on his hefty price tag.

Curran made his IPL debut with the Punjab Kings back in the year 2019, before swapping for the yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings, where he made a name for himself.

“Obviously, going back to where it all started for me in the IPL with Punjab, where I did my debut season four years ago. So, to be going back there seems fantastic and I am looking forward to joining a few English teammates as well.”

“I think it will be very different, but as I said, I know the stadium. I know Mohali pretty well so that obviously is a little bit of an advantage, having some familiar teammates who’ll help me."

The allrounder had a fantastic outing at the recently concluded T20 World Cup as he helped England lift the coveted trophy.

“And yeah, I feel confident going into this tournament, where I’ve come off a fantastic world cup. And yeah, it’s amazing, I’m just incredibly excited it’s just a few months away till I will be coming to India, but it’s incredibly exciting."

“A massively big opportunity, which I’m so excited about, it’s incredible as you can probably imagine. There are so many things running through my mind and yeah it’s absolutely incredible, very overwhelmed,” the Englishman concluded.

